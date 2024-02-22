Left Menu

RTX's Collins Aerospace Inaugurates India Digital Technology Center

Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 17:12 IST
RTX's Collins Aerospace Inaugurates India Digital Technology Center

Collins Aerospace, an RTX (NYSE:RTX) business, announced the inauguration of the India Digital Technology Center (IDTC), designed to spearhead advancements in digital technology and innovation. The India Digital Technology Center, located in Bengaluru, is strategically positioned to play a pivotal role in Collins Aerospace's global innovation ecosystem, bringing value through digital initiatives across the globe. The center will specialize in enterprise resource planning, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data engineering and analytics and digital enablement of the product lifecycle. These capabilities set the center apart as a dynamic hub for digital transformation within the company. ''The India Digital Technology Center is accelerating our digital initiatives, enabling us to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our customers globally and drive technological advancements crucial to our industry,'' said Mona Bates, Chief Information Officer for Collins Aerospace. ''It fosters an environment that encourages collaboration, creativity, and excellence for top-tier talent.'' Collins Aerospace is committed to investing in technological innovations that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to the broader aerospace community's progress in India. The India Digital Technology Center reflects this commitment by serving as a hub for ideation, innovation, and the development of transformative compliant digital solutions. The center will be co-located with Pratt & Whitney's India Digital Capability Center, enabling greater cross-enterprise collaboration. About Collins Aerospace Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, is a leader in integrated and intelligent solutions for the global aerospace and defense industry. Our 80,000 employees are dedicated to delivering future-focused technologies to advance sustainable and connected aviation, passenger safety and comfort, mission success, space exploration, and more. About RTX RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 185,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses - Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon - we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2023 sales of $68.9 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. For questions or to schedule an interview, please contact corporatepr@rtx.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024