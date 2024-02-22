Wallet Care Pocket Insurance Plan on Bajaj Markets: The Ideal Protection

Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, strives to enhance financial security for its consumers through the Wallet Care plan from CPP. This pocket insurance plan offers protection to their wallet and the valuables in it, like credit and debit cards, PAN card, and so on, in case there's a financial theft or loss. This pocket-friendly plan comes at a premium of just Rs. 699. Individuals can get coverage of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs, along with free OTT subscriptions.

Features and Benefits of Wallet Care: • Instant Card Blocking: In case of loss or theft of one's wallet, the cards can be blocked immediately in order to avoid financial fraud.

• Aadhaar/PAN Card Replacement: Get replacement for lost Aadhaar and PAN cards at no cost.

• Free OTT Subscriptions: Individuals can get free access to OTT services such as Sony Liv and Zee5.

• Emergency Travel Assistance: Up to Rs.1 lakh Emergency Travel Assistance is available with this pocket insurance plan. Wallet Care is available for purchase online through the Bajaj Markets platform. Users can seamlessly apply for this plan. Also, check out similar pocket insurance products and other financial products on the Bajaj Markets website and app.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv and one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India, is a digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals. Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then built a very strong business as a techfin. It offers a wide gamut of Digital Technology Services which span across Digital Applications, Enterprise Solutions, Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Quality Engineering, and Cloud Services. Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

