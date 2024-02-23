Argentina's economic activity falls 4.5% in December
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 00:36 IST
Argentina's economic activity declined 4.5% in December from a year earlier, the country's official statistics agency said on Thursday, landing below the 2.3% drop forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.
For the full year of 2023, Argentina's economic activity shrunk 1.6% in comparison to the prior year.
