EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks eye fifth straight weekly gain on Nvidia cheer, FX muted

A gauge of emerging market stocks was on track for its fifth straight weekly rise on Friday, boosted by rebounding Chinese shares and global cheer following U.S. chipmaker Nvidia's stellar results, while currencies were under pressure.

At 0906 GMT, MSCI's index for emerging market stocks was steady at 1,029.34 points, on course to rise more than 1% this week, as global markets cheered upbeat results from AI poster-child Nvidia. "It is remarkable how the performance of a single company like Nvidia can resonate across various sectors and asset classes," wrote Charu Chanana, head of FX strategy at Saxo Markets.

"The market's reaction to Nvidia's success has not only bolstered investor confidence in the tech sector but has also contributed to a broader risk-on sentiment." Advances in heavyweight Chinese shares on their return from a week long holiday aided gains, as policymakers announced several measures throughout this week to shore up investor confidence in the world's second biggest economy.

Fresh data showed China's new home prices slowed their month-on-month declines in January with the biggest cities seeing some stabilisation. Most European bourses were off to a positive start, with shares in Turkey up 0.4%, on track to extend their rally to an eighth straight week.

Bucharest shares rose 0.2%, while the Romanian leu held steady at 4.9739 per euro ahead of the release of minutes from the central bank's last policy meeting, where it opted to hold rates at 7%. Hungary's forint eased 0.3% to 388.33 per euro, on track to be the worst performing currency this week among regional peers.

Poland's zloty weakened 0.3% after data showed the country's registered unemployment rate rose to 5.4% in January from 5.1% in December. The Czech crown slipped 0.2% against the euro, while a broader gauge of emerging market currencies also dipped 0.2%.

Gold producer South Africa's rand dropped 0.7% against the dollar, hitting a near four-month low amid receding bullion prices. HIGHLIGHTS:

** Sri Lanka's sovereign dollar bonds extend rally ** Hungary's November-January unemployment rate at 4.6%

** Turkish Feb manufacturing confidence rise to 101.5 points For TOP NEWS across emerging markets

