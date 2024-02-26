Google rolling out new Android features

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has announced nearly a dozen of new Android features to help you stay productive.

To begin with, with this update, you can stay in touch while focusing on the road with message summaries in Android Auto that uses AI to automatically summarize long texts or busy group chats while you're driving. In addition, it also suggests relevant replies and actions, allowing you to tap once to send a message, share your ETA or start a call.

You can now listen to AI-generated captions for images in Lookout on Android. This feature is now rolling out globally in English.

Next up, with the enhanced screen reader support for Lens in Google Maps, you can now explore nearby and identify places like ATMs, restaurants and transit stations. Pointing your phone's camera at your surroundings will make TalkBack read the place's information out loud.

The update also adds the ability to add handwritten annotations to Google Docs from your Android phone or tablet using just your finger or stylus with markups. You can easily and quickly review documents and provide feedback using different markup tools like different pen colors and highlighters.

Further, You can now easily switch media between devices for uninterrupted listening on Spotify. With this update, when you pay media on Spotify, the output switcher will now show Spotify Connect devices.

The Fitbit app has been redesigned to show all your health, wellness and fitness data in one place. Head to the You tab in the app to see data from connected apps next to your Fitbit data. Additionally, the Today tab will show you data like exercise, steps, calories burned, floors climbed and distance travelled from the Health Connect-compatible app.

Starting this week in beta in English, Gemini will be available in Google Messages. You can chat with Gemini to compose messages, brainstorm ideas, plan events or simply have a fun conversation without leaving the Messages app.