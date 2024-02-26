Left Menu

Suffered mild stroke six weeks ago, says Zerodha's Nithin Kamath

Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons, he revealed in a post on X.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:58 IST
Zerodha Co-Founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Monday disclosed that he suffered a ''mild stroke'' six weeks ago.

''Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out -- any of these could be possible reasons,'' he revealed in a post on X.

While disclosing about his health, Kamath said he had noticed his face drooping and struggled with reading and writing. He expects full recovery in 3-6 months.

''I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,'' he said.

He further said, ''I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count''.

Nithin, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, founded the discount broking platform Zerodha.

In December 2023, Kamath announced that he was nominated a non-official member of the government's reconstituted National Start-up Advisory Council (NASC).

The NASC was originally set-up in January 2020 to advise the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

