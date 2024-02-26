Left Menu

Truecaller announces AI-powered call recording feature in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:32 IST
Truecaller announces AI-powered call recording feature in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Monday announced the launch of AI-powered call recording feature in India that offers transcription and call summary.

AI call recording is a paid feature, and will be available with a Truecaller Premium subscription, the company said, adding that it works seamlessly across both Android and iOS devices.

The new addition provides users with the ability to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within the Truecaller app. This offers a convenient and efficient way to capture and manage important conversations.

Announcing the launch of AI-enabled call recording feature, a company release said that by leveraging Artificial Intelligence technology, Truecaller empowers users to fully engage in their live conversation without the need to be concerned about taking detailed notes, thus improving productivity during calls.

''The integration of AI into the newly launched call recording feature marks a significant leap forward, allowing for a detailed transcription of the entire phone call, along with an AI-generated call summary,'' the release said, adding, ''you can record and transcribe all calls, in English and Hindi, from any caller.'' Truecaller said the AI-powered call recording solution will be available as a part of the brand's premium plan,starting at Rs 75 per month, or Rs 529 per year.

Truecaller Managing Director and Chief Product Officer Rishit Jhunjhunwala said the latest move gives customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations.

''We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled call recording solution, which has always been a highly requested user feature,'' he said.

It is pertinent to mention that on Friday, sector regulator Trai released its recommendation on the introduction of CNAP Supplementary Service for caller name display on phones.

The company had then said given its technology and AI capabilities, ''Truecaller goes beyond just providing a basic number identification service''.

Truecaller had further said it extends support to Trai and remains ''very appreciative of this and any future initiatives''.

''With regards to CNAP, we do not see that it would be a competitive service comparable to the full range of services and functionality that Truecaller offers to our more than 374 million users,'' Truecaller had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fortifying Digital Defenses: How Blockchain Revolutionizes Cybersecurity

The Smart Revolution: How AI and IoT are Crafting the Urban Fabric of Tomorrow

Navigating the Future of Food: Unveiling the Impact of GMOs on Health

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024