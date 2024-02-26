Vervotech Rolls out Affiliate Program for Travel Industry Professionals

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Vervotech, a top accommodation data management company, announces the launch of its highly rewarding affiliate program. The Program is tailored for individuals from travel, hospitality, and related industries. It offers an exceptional opportunity for them to earn attractive commissions/incentives by referring Vervotech's AI-based mapping and content products to its network.

The Program offers a tiered commission structure, enabling affiliates to earn up to 25% in commission in the first year of a referred client who signs a contract with Vervotech. Affiliates will have access to various resources, including a dedicated account manager, marketing materials, and an easy-to-use commission withdrawal process.

Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech, expressed his enthusiasm about the affiliate program, stating, ''We understand the importance of strong partnerships and the demands of the online travel industry. Our Affiliate Program is structured to support our affiliates every step of the way, ensuring mutual growth and success.'' Vervotech's AI mapping solutions, recognized multiple times by leading market intelligence platforms such as Travel Tech Breakthrough and World Travel Awards, have garnered acclaim for their innovation and effectiveness in streamlining hotel, room, and content management for travel businesses over the years.

The affiliate program offers excellent opportunities for professionals looking to enhance their client relationships and earn rewards for their expertise, making the affiliate a perfect avenue for financial gain and professional growth.

To learn more about the Vervotech affiliate program, please visit https://vervotech.com/vervotech-affiliate-program.

About Vervotech Vervotech is one of the leading AI-driven mapping companies offering Hotel Mapping, Room Mapping, and Hotel Curated Content solutions, empowering travel companies worldwide to deliver quality travel data to their customers. Vervotech is a part of Juniper Group, a subsidiary of Constellation Software Inc (TSX: CSU), one of the world's largest software companies.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Vervotech's Affiliate Program for travel industry professionals provides up to 25% Commissions

