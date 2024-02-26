Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures muted as traders buckle up for busy data week, inflation test

A bumper forecast from heavyweight chip designer Nvidia in the previous week added to this year's artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, propelling Wall Street to new peaks and overshadowing the gloom due to a likely delayed start to the Fed's easing cycle. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials both notched all-time highs last week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came within a close range of its record intraday peak hit in November 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 18:13 IST
US STOCKS-Futures muted as traders buckle up for busy data week, inflation test

U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Monday after last week's scorching AI-driven rally, as investor focus returns to potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve that key inflation and other economic reports expected this week could offer clues on.

The release of January's personal consumption expenditures price index (PCE)- the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - on Thursday could hinder the recent stocks rally if the data points to persistent price pressures. A bumper forecast from heavyweight chip designer Nvidia in the previous week added to this year's artificial intelligence (AI) frenzy, propelling Wall Street to new peaks and overshadowing the gloom due to a likely delayed start to the Fed's easing cycle.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrials both notched all-time highs last week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq came within a close range of its record intraday peak hit in November 2021. "Now, as a result of the artificial intelligence (AI) induced surge, investors wonder if the market will top out or broaden out," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, in a note, suggesting the rally won't be limited to the AI sector.

"We think it will broaden out – eventually, but not before investors feel assured that the Fed will not postpone the first rate cut beyond the second quarter of this year." Traders pushed back bets of the first rate cut to June from May earlier this month after hotter-than-expected readings on consumer and producer prices.

Data on durable goods, consumer confidence and manufacturing activity will also be on investors' watchlist this week. At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 33 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.5 points, or 0.03%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 1 points, or 0.01%.

Megacap growth stocks were mixed in premarket trading on Monday, though Nvidia continued to outperform with an advance of 1% after hitting $2 trillion in market value for the first time on Friday. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway rose 4% after the conglomerate on Saturday posted its second straight record annual operating profit on a boost from its insurance business.

Shares of Moderna slid 1.4% as HSBC downgraded the U.S. vaccine maker to "reduce" from "hold." Intuitive Machines slumped 30.9% after the company said its spacecraft had tipped over shortly after touching down on the lunar surface.

Domino's Pizza jumped 5.6% on surpassing Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-store sales, helped by a revamp of its loyalty program and its delivery partnership with Uber Eats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024