BLS gets contracts from Hungary for visa outsourcing services in 3 countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 20:03 IST
Visa services provider BLS International Services on Thursday said it has been awarded contracts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary to provide visa outsourcing services in Jordan, Canada, and Algeria.

City-headquartered BLS International Services also announced the renewal of its contract for attestation services with the Embassy of Qatar in Kenya.

The renewed contract also includes the expansion of its services to three additional countries in the African region: Uganda, Seychelles, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

On contracts with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, the company said that under this partnership, BLS will play a pivotal role in managing Hungary's visa processing operations, optimising efficiency, and enhancing the overall experience for applicants.

''With the opening of new Visa Application Centres in Jordan, Canada, and Algeria, BLS International is set to revolutionize the visa application experience,'' it said.

The company has been collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary to offer visa services in Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Qatar, thereby expanding its global presence to eight countries.

These centres are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by experienced professionals to ensure a seamless, efficient, and transparent visa processing journey for all applicants, BLS said.

''These new contracts allow us to extend our state-of-the-art visa services in Jordan, Canada, and Algeria, embodying our commitment to making cross-border travel more accessible and less cumbersome,'' Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of BLS International, said.

Shares of BLS ended marginally lower at Rs 366.15 apiece on the BSE.

