REHAU Marks successful showcase at Indiawood 2024 : Unveils strategic Acquisition and Innovative Product Launches

New Delhi (India), March 6: As REHAU commemorates its 75th anniversary, the global leader in polymer solutions for the furniture industry, it proudly showcased its commitment to innovation, strategic growth, and enhancing customer experience at INDIAWOOD 2024, India's leading event for the furniture and interior design sector. This milestone year was marked by significant announcements, including strategic investments and the launch of new products, underlining REHAU's dedication to excellence and the Indian market's vibrant potential.

"At REHAU, our 75th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a beacon for the future. We are dedicated to pioneering solutions that not only meet the current needs of our customers but also anticipate future trends," said Mr. Rafael Daum, CEO of REHAU. "Our strategic acquisition of Redstar and recent inauguration of Design Centre at Vadodara are examples of our commitment towards offering most innovative products to both retail and OEM market segments and cementing our leadership position in the industry.. By enhancing our engagement with customers and investing in the market, we are setting new standards for innovation and customer experience in the industry." This year, REHAU's expansive 300-square-meter stall was a hub for over 10,000 attendees, showcasing the company's latest innovations, including the RAUKANTEX line, the RAUVISIO Crystal Deep Collection, and the RAUVOLET Noble Matt Roller Shutter range. These products exemplify REHAU's commitment to leading-edge design and technology, tailored to the evolving needs and aspirations of customers.

Reflecting on the event's success and REHAU's focus on customer experience, Mr. Faiz Ahmed, MD of REHAU India, commented, "Our engagement at INDIAWOOD goes beyond showcasing products; it's about connecting with our customers and understanding their needs. The positive feedback we received on our product range reinforce our commitment to delivering solutions that not only inspire but also address the practical needs of architects, interior designers, and manufacturers. It was great to see the market response and excitement around the news of our strategic acquisition with Redstar. We are equally excited to explore the synergy opportunities from this partnership in the coming months." "Our theme for this year 'German Quality for Global India' presented the convergence of an aspirational India and our commitment to serve it with excellence. When customers buy a REHAU product, they trust us for the unmatched quality and reliability we offer. So we are again happy to see that customers who visited us at INDIAWOOD appreciated the products they experienced, as it motivates us to push ourselves further.", stated Mr. Manish Arora, VP - Furniture Solutions, REHAU South Asia.

Mr. Lakshmi Pacha, VP - Strategic Projects, REHAU, added, "We see INDIAWOOD as a platform to showcase our product range, interact with our existing and prospective customers, understand and experience offerings from peers and competitors alike. With 10+ product categories in furniture solutions space, REHAU has a lot to offer to Indian consumers, architects and interior designers alike. We are extremely happy to see the response we received for all our products we presented." ''Celebrating our partnership with REHAU marks a significant turning point for Red Star, one that promises to reshape our operations profoundly. This strategic acquisition not only acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our team but also sets the stage for a dynamic fusion of ideas and capabilities. With REHAU's support, we are poised to revolutionize our operations, leveraging their global expertise to enhance our products, processes, and market reach", said, Mr. S Karthikeyan, Promoter, Red Star Polymers.

Furthering its commitment to the Indian market, REHAU recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art Excellence Centre in Vadodara. This strategic initiative aims to consolidate REHAU's manufacturing and distribution network across India, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and product availability. Moreover, the centre stands as a testament to REHAU's design expertise and innovation, offering a firsthand look at the company's pioneering solutions. By integrating German precision with Indian market insights, the Excellence Centre sets a new benchmark, demonstrating REHAU's dedication to leading the industry in design, quality, and innovation.

REHAU's participation in INDIAWOOD 2024 and its strategic announcements highlight the company's enduring commitment to leading through innovation, enhancing customer experience, and fostering growth in the Indian furniture industry. As REHAU continues to build on its 75-year legacy, it remains dedicated to shaping the future of the sector with a focus on quality, sustainability, and design excellence.

About REHAU Established in India in 1997, REHAU is a German-based brand and a leading provider of polymer-based solutions in the global furniture and building industry. With a consolidated manufacturing facility transformed into a Centre of Excellence in Vadodara, REHAU leverages advanced German technology to specialize in a wide range of products, including uPVC Edgebands, solid surfaces, pre-laminated boards, laminates, and underfloor heating and cooling solutions. Renowned for its commitment to quality and innovation, REHAU is dedicated to exceeding the expectations of its customers with every product.

