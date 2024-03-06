Left Menu

You can now insert preset dropdown chips in Google Sheets

Updated: 06-03-2024 22:11 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates Blog

Google has introduced preset dropdowns in Sheets that let you insert preset dropdown chips that are configured for common use cases like priority or review statuses. This feature eliminates the need to manually create values for your dropdowns.

"In 2022, we announced the ability to create dropdown chips in Google Sheets. This custom formatting smart canvas feature enables you to easily indicate statuses or various project milestones within your spreadsheet. Today, we're building upon this by introducing preset dropdowns," Google wrote in a blog post.

You can insert a dropdown chip by typing "@" followed by "dropdown". After inserting a preset dropdown, you can easily adjust the options or add styles using the data validation sidebar.

The ability to insert preset dropdowns in Google Sheets is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For Scheduled Release domains, the gradual rollout of this feature will commence on March 19. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

Earlier this week, Google introduced smooth scrolling in Sheets - a feature that improves control over your scrolling experience. It lets you scroll to a specific part of a row or column and stop wherever you’d like within the spreadsheet.

Smooth scrolling in Google Sheets is available to all Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

