Client-side encrypted Google Meet meetings now support co-hosts

Google has added co-host support for client-side encrypted meetings in Meet. With this update, meeting organizers can now plan and book these secure video meetings on behalf of other users and assign them as co-hosts, allowing them to join and open meetings independently, a functionality that greatly enhances the utility of client-side encrypted meetings.

The rollout of this feature commenced on March 6, 2023, and is expected to be available to all Rapid and Scheduled Release domains within 15 days. The feature is only available on the web.

The co-host feature in client-side encrypted meetings will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers.