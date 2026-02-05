Strategic Dialogue: Putin and Xi Strengthen Russia-China Ties

In a significant political maneuver, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping conducted a video conference on Wednesday, aiming to bolster economic ties and address mutual relations with the United States. The discussions signify alignment amid global political tensions.

The Kremlin announced that President Putin accepted two invitations from Xi Jinping to visit China, underscoring the strengthening relationship between the countries. The call comes at a time when Western leaders are making diplomatic overtures to China, despite ongoing disagreements over the Ukraine conflict.

During the dialogue, both leaders emphasized the importance of cooperation on strategic and economic fronts, including energy, nuclear projects, and space research. Putin lauded China's initiative to allow visa-free entry for Russian visitors, reciprocated by Moscow, indicating a deepening of strategic ties.

