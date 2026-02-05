Left Menu

Yum China's Record-Breaking Loyalty Surge

Yum China has reported substantial growth in its digital loyalty programs for KFC and Pizza Hut, reaching over 590 million members. The company attributes 55% of its sales to these programs. With rapid expansion and digital adoption in China, Yum China's loyalty program represents the world's largest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 02:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 02:06 IST
Yum China, the parent company of KFC in China, has announced remarkable growth in its digital loyalty programs, claiming over 590 million members, which accounts for more than 40% of the country's population. This growth signifies a substantial uptake of their offerings, contributing significantly to their revenue.

The company, reporting its 2025 earnings, revealed that unique memberships across KFC and Pizza Hut saw a 13% increase since 2024, with 55% of sales generated through these programs. Industry experts hail this as the largest loyalty program globally. Yum China operates over 18,000 outlets, including 13,000 KFC locations, making it the largest restaurant chain in China.

Consumers in China increasingly utilize digital payment platforms, which favors the company's model. Yum China's share prices also climbed by 4%. CEO Joey Wat emphasized the role of their loyalty program in propelling both short and long-term business growth and highlighted the introduction of an AI-powered ordering assistant for app users, which enhances customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

