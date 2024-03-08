Former Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, gets engaged

Former Fox and News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 92, got engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, the spokesman said. The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Zhukova, who is from Moscow, is 67. She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer, it added.

Murdoch stepped down from his role in September last year, ending a seven-decade career that began at his father's Australian newspaper business and culminated in one of the most influential media empires.

