BRIEF-Boeing Says Shared A New Annual Incentive Plans For Executives, Managers & Employees That Will Strengthen Focus On Safety & Quality

Boeing Co: * BOEING SHARED NEW ANNUAL INCENTIVE PLANS FOR EXECUTIVES, MANAGERS AND EMPLOYEES THAT WILL STRENGTHEN FOCUS ON SAFETY AND QUALITY.

* FOR BOEING COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES, 60% OF ANNUAL INCENTIVE SCORE WILL NOW BE BASED ON SAFETY AND QUALITY METRICS * IN 2024, OPERATIONAL GOALS WILL BE EXCLUSIVELY FOCUSED ON SAFETY AND QUALITY - Further company coverage:

