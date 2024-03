BRIEF-China's Li Auto to launch thousands of fast charging stations in 2024, 2025

Li Auto Inc:

* CHINA'S LI AUTO: EXPECTED TO LAUNCH MORE THAN 2,000 SUPER CHARGING STATIONS IN THIS YEAR, AND MORE THAN 5,000 NEXT YEAR

* CHINA'S LI AUTO: IN THE NEXT FEW YEARS, WILL INVEST MORE THAN 6 BILLION YUAN TO BUILD MORE THAN 5,000 LINE 5C CHARGING STATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

