10,000 GPUs under IndiaAI mission to be in place over 18-24 months: IT Secretary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:09 IST
The graphics processing units approved under the IndiaAI Mission will be made available in the next 18-24 months, a top government official said on Friday.

While speaking on the sidelines of Tie-Con Delhi-NCR, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said that the government will invite bids from the industry under the mission and provide viability gap funding for GPU-based computing infrastructure.

''The entire GPU approved under the mission will be made available in the next 18-24 months,'' Krishnan said.

The Cabinet has approved the India AI Mission with an outlay of Rs 10,372 crore for five years to encourage AI development in the country.

Under the mission. supercomputing capacity, comprising over 10,000 GPUs (graphics processing units), will be made available to various stakeholders for creating an AI ecosystem.

The demand for GPU-based servers has increased as they can process data at a higher speed compared to CPU-based servers.

Startups, academia, researchers and industry will be given access to the AI supercomputing infrastructure established under the India AI Mission.

