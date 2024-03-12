Tennis-Djokovic stunned by lucky loser Nardi at Indian Wells
(Adds quotes and details) INDIAN WELLS, California, March 11 (Reuters) -
World number one Novak Djokovic was stunned 6-4 3-6 6-3 by lucky loser Luca Nardi in the third round of Indian Wells on Monday. The 20-year-old Italian, who grew up idolizing Djokovic and is ranked 123rd in the world, played the match of his life to defeat the Serbian, dropping his racket and putting his hands over his face after firing an ace out wide to seal the win.
Earlier, Gael Monfils produced a stunning display of shot-making and showmanship to rally from a set and 3-0 down to beat former champion Cameron Norrie 6-7(5) 7-6(5) 6-3 to reach the last 16. The 37-year-old Frenchman electrified the crowd with his creativity to set up fourth round meeting with either 19-year-old compatriot Arthur Fils or ninth seed Casper Ruud.
Norrie, who won the tournament in 2021, piled up 60 unforced errors and could not solve the unpredictable Monfils puzzle in the three hour and 15 minute affair. Seventh seed Holger Rune beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-2 7-6(5) and 17th-seeded American Tommy Paul sailed past Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4 in other third round action.
