US military says destroyed 4 unmanned aerial systems in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen

The U.S. military said on Wednesday it had destroyed four unmanned aerial systems and one surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

U.S. Central Command said on the social media site X that the strikes came after Houthi militants fired an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Gulf of Aden.

