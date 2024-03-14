Left Menu

Govt designates I4C as agency of MHA to notify unlawful activities in cyber world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 19:24 IST
Govt designates I4C as agency of MHA to notify unlawful activities in cyber world
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has designated the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as an agency of the MHA to notify, under the Information Technology Act-2000, law-enforcement agencies about unlawful activities in cyberspace. The I4C was set up by the MHA to provide a framework and eco-system for law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in dealing with cybercrime in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

''In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of the Information Technology Act 2000, Central Government being the appropriate government hereby designate the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), to be the agency of the Ministry of Home Affairs to perform the functions under clause (b) of sub-section (3) of section 79 of Information Technology Act, 2000 and to notify the instances of information, data or communication link residing in or connected to a computer resource controlled by the intermediary being used to commit the unlawful act,'' an official notification said.

