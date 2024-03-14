Spacex confirms loss of starship at end of third test flight
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:12 IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
