Spacex confirms loss of starship at end of third test flight

Updated: 14-03-2024 20:16 IST
SpaceX's Starship rocket, designed to eventually send astronauts to the moon and beyond, completed nearly an entire test flight on its third try on Thursday, making it farther than before through a cruise in low orbit but was destroyed during atmospheric re-entry, the company said.

