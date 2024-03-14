Mini 2: Blink’s newest security camera boasts indoor and outdoor capabilities, supports person detection

Blink has unveiled Mini 2, its second generation, plug-in smart security camera with a new compact water-resistant design and enhanced image quality. Starting today, it is available in the U.S. and Canada starting at $39.99 USD and $54.99 CAD. Mini 2 can also be used outdoors with the purchase of a Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter for $49.98 USD and $69.98 CAD.

Blink Mini 2 comes with a built-in LED spotlight enabling night view in color, a wider field of view, and improved image quality.

Under the hood, Blink Mini 2 has the company's custom-built chip that supports many of the camera's core features, including computer vision (CV)-enabled person detection as part of an optional Blink Subscription Plan, which costs $3 a month or $30 USD a year and $5 a month or $50 CAD a year.). With smart notifications and person detection, customers can receive alerts only when a person is detected versus an animal or object.

In terms of privacy, customers can use the Blink app to customize privacy and activity zones. This allows them to record only what they want while excluding areas like a busy street or public walkway that may surround their property.

Further, customers can pair Mini 2 to an Echo device and receive alerts, check live view on-demand, arm and disarm their camera, and more.

"It is clear customers love Blink - in fact, the Blink business has grown 5x over the last four years. We are building on this momentum with the addition of Mini 2 to Blink's affordable and easy-to-use suite of devices. Mini 2 was rebuilt from the inside out, keeping everything customers expect from Blink while adding even more utility through features like person detection, all at an incredible price point," said Liz Hamren, chief executive officer at Blink.