Left Menu

Internet outage hits several African countries as undersea cables fail

A dozen countries across Africa suffered a major internet outage on Thursday as multiple undersea telecommunication cables reported failures, network operators and internet watch groups said.The MTN Group, one of Africas largest network providers, said the ongoing disruptions were a result of failures in multiple major undersea cables.

PTI | Abuja | Updated: 15-03-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 08:44 IST
Internet outage hits several African countries as undersea cables fail
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A dozen countries across Africa suffered a major internet outage on Thursday as multiple undersea telecommunication cables reported failures, network operators and internet watch groups said.

The MTN Group, one of Africa's largest network providers, said the ongoing disruptions were a result of failures in multiple major undersea cables. "Our operations are actively working to reroute traffic through alternative network paths," the South African company said in a statement.

Network disruptions caused by cable damage have occurred in Africa in recent years. However, "today's disruption points to something larger (and) this is amongst the most severe," said Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks, a group that documents internet disruptions around the world.

NetBlocks said data transmission and measurement shows a major disruption to international transits, "likely at or near the subsea network cable landing points." The cause of the failure was not immediately clear.

There were fears of disruption of essential services in worst-hit countries like Ivory Coast where the disruption was severe. Africa leads mobile device web traffic in the world, with many of the continent's businesses relying on the internet to deliver services to their customers.

The West Africa Cable System (WACS), the Africa Coast to Europe (ACE), SAT-3 and MainOne were among the system cables that observers said were affected in Thursday's outage.

Internet analysis firm Cloudflare reported a pattern in the timing of the disruptions that heavily impacted at least 10 countries in West Africa, including Ivory Coast, Liberia, Benin, Ghana, and Burkina Faso.

Vodacom, South Africa's mobile operator, also reported "intermittent connectivity issues due to multiple undersea cable failures." Namibia and Lesotho were also affected.

The impact from such cable failures worsens as networks attempt to route around the damage, potentially reducing the capacity available to other countries, said Mater with NetBlocks.

"The initial disruption may be a physical cut, but subsequent issues could be of a technical nature," said Mater.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024