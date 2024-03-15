Left Menu

Paytm gets five handles to continue UPI transactions, existing one to continue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 10:50 IST
Paytm gets five handles to continue UPI transactions, existing one to continue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of the Paytm brand, has got five handles in partnership with four banks to continue UPI transactions, as per an update on the NPCI website.

The company's existing handle @paytm is among the five handles that users can continue using without the need to make any changes at their end.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has approved @paytm and a closed user group UPI handle @ptyes for Paytm in partnership with Yes Bank.

NPCI has also approved @pthdfc with HDFC bank and @ptsbi with State Bank of India as a partner. However, these two handles are not active immediately.

Paytm spokesperson said users can continue to use @paytm handle seamlessly without the need to make any changes at their end.

On March 14, NPCI approved a third party application (TPAP) provider permit for Paytm in collaboration with SBI, Axis Bank, Yes Bank and HDFC bank for continuity of UPI transactions for the company's users.

Paytm's UPI transactions were earlier being carried out through Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) that has been barred by the Reserve Bank of India from accepting deposits, credit transactions, or top-ups in any customer accounts after March 15.

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL, while company's Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma holds 51 per cent stake in the beleaguered bank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024