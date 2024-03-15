OxygenOS 14.0.0.310 rolling out to OnePlus Nord N20 SE

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE has started receiving the OxygenOS 14.0.0.310 in the GLO region. This build incorporates the February 2024 Android security patch and fixes some issues on the handset.

A significant issue where users might not be alerted about incoming calls has been addressed in the OxygenOS 14.0.0.310 update. This update also resolves a problem where call forwarding might not work properly over a 4G network.

Check out the full update changelog:

System

Integrates the February 2024 Android security patch to enhance system security.

Improves system stability and performance.

Fixes an issue where you might not be alerted about incoming calls.

Communication

Fixes an issue where call forwarding might not work properly over a 4G network.

OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Specifications

The device sports a big 6.56-inch display, offering an HD+ resolution of 1612x720 pixels, and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It comes equipped with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, which can be paired with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

The handset packs a 5000mAh non-removable battery, complemented by 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology, which guarantees long-lasting battery life and rapid recharging times.

The OnePlus Nord N20 SE's main camera setup features a 50MP rear camera. Accompanying the main camera is a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 5x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the front camera is equipped with an OV08D10 sensor, boasting an 8MP resolution.