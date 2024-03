BRIEF-IMF Says It Is Investigating A Cyber-Security Incident

* IMF INVESTIGATES CYBER-SECURITY INCIDENT

* IMF - INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND (IMF) RECENTLY EXPERIENCED A CYBER INCIDENT, WHICH WAS DETECTED ON FEBRUARY 16, 2024 * IMF - IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNTS WERE RE-SECURED

* IMF - THE INVESTIGATION DETERMINED THAT ELEVEN IMF EMAIL ACCOUNTS WERE COMPROMISED * IMF - NO INDICATION OF FURTHER COMPROMISE BEYOND THESE EMAIL ACCOUNTS AT THIS POINT IN TIME.

* IMF - THE INVESTIGATION INTO THIS INCIDENT IS CONTINUING Source text: https://tinyurl.com/5dy98w4p Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)