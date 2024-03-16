Left Menu

Microsoft Chooses BrowserStack as Partner of Choice for Mobile App Testing

Microsoft has chosen BrowserStack as its partner of choice to ensure a smooth and seamless migration for developers.App Automate, powered by BrowserStacks Real Device Cloud, provides a comprehensive, scalable solution with best-in-class features and a user-friendly experience.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:58 IST
Microsoft Chooses BrowserStack as Partner of Choice for Mobile App Testing
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Dublin, Ireland – Business Wire India BrowserStack, the world’s leading software testing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to support Visual Studio App Center users transitioning to BrowserStack’s device testing platform. Microsoft has chosen BrowserStack as its partner of choice to ensure a smooth and seamless migration for developers.

App Automate, powered by BrowserStack’s Real Device Cloud, provides a comprehensive, scalable solution with best-in-class features and a user-friendly experience. With 20,000+ real Android and iOS devices, out-of-the-box testing, access to real device sensors, settings and default apps, secure network set-up, and uncompromising security on pristine devices, BrowserStack Real Device Cloud helps developer teams with fast, easy, and exhaustive testing.

Additionally, BrowserStack has collaborated with Microsoft to simplify migration from Visual Studio App Center to App Automate with curated migration guides.

With the upcoming retirement of Visual Studio App Center services, Microsoft’s partnership with BrowserStack underscores the company’s commitment to providing a developer toolchain for everyone, no matter the technical experience and across all platforms.

Microsoft, dedicated to fostering innovation with its open and inclusive cloud platform, recognizes the importance of robust testing for flawless user experiences. BrowserStack, with its mission to empower developers to build amazing experiences, perfectly complements this vision.

About BrowserStack BrowserStack is the world’s leading software testing platform powering over two million tests every day across 19 global data centers. BrowserStack helps Discovery, Expedia, RBS, Microsoft, X and over 50,000 customers deliver quality software at speed by moving testing to their Cloud. BrowserStack’s platform provides instant access to 20,000+ real mobile devices on a highly reliable cloud infrastructure that effortlessly scales as testing needs grow. With BrowserStack, Dev and QA teams can move fast while delivering an amazing experience for every customer.

Founded in 2011, BrowserStack is a privately held company backed by Accel, Bond, and Insight Partners. For more information, visit https://www.browserstack.com.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

