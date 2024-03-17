Left Menu

Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title in Grand Prix Chess Series

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 18:49 IST
Vikramaditya, Guru Prakash to fight for title in Grand Prix Chess Series
  • Country:
  • India

Vikramaditya Kulkarni and Guru Prakash advanced to the summit clash of the Rs 2.50 lakh prize money Grand Prix Chess Series, organised by Indian Chess School, here on Sunday.

On the top board, Vikramaditya, champion of the 3rd series, secured a victory over Sanjeev Mishra, while Guru Prakash, victor of the 2nd series, triumphed over Arvind Iyer, achieving an impressive 5.5/6 record to lead the field of 101 players.

A group of six players including Atharv Soni, Arnav Koli, Ram Vishal Parab, Mihir Shah, Arjun Singh, and Vivek Jadhav are closely trailing the leaders with a score of 5/6. They have an outside chance of clinching the event on a tie-break scenario if the final between the leaders concludes in a draw.

Key Results of Round 6: IM Vikramaditya (5½) beat Mishra Sanjeev (4½), Guru Prakash (5½) beat Iyer Arvind (4½), Arnav Koli (5) drew Shah Mihir (5), Ram Parab (5) beat Muthe Dhruv (4), Vihaan Rao (4) lost to Soni Atharv (5), Arjun Singh (5) beat Pasbola Samvid (4), Vivek Jadhav (5) beat Pranamya S (4), Boricha Yohan (4½) beat Milind Parle (3½), Kapadi Yash (4½) beat Sunil Vaidya (3½), Isaiah Nazareth (4½) beat Yuti Patel (3½).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

Central University of Kerala to host conference on Indian Languages

 India
4
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024