Apple in talks to let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features, Bloomberg News says

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company plans to disclose later this year more about its plans to put generative AI to use, adding that the company is investing "significantly" in the area. Apple and Google already have an existing deal that lets Google be the default search engine on Apple's Safari web browser.

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:18 IST
Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.

Apple also recently held discussions with the Microsoft -backed OpenAI and has considered using its model, the report added. Apple is preparing new capabilities as part of its upcoming iPhone iOS 18 based on its own homegrown AI models, but it is seeking a partner to power generative AI features, including functions for creating images and writing essays based on simple prompts, the report said.

The two parties have not decided the terms or branding of an AI agreement or finalised how it would be implemented, Bloomberg said, adding it was unlikely that any deal would be announced until June, when Apple plans to hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Apple, Google and OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside business hours.

Apple has been slower in rolling out generative AI, which can generate human-like responses to written prompts, than rivals Microsoft and Google, which are weaving them into products. Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company plans to disclose later this year more about its plans to put generative AI to use, adding that the company is investing "significantly" in the area.

Apple and Google already have an existing deal that lets Google be the default search engine on Apple's Safari web browser. However, the deal has been under regulatory scrutiny as the United States and its state allies contend that Google unlawfully stifled competition by paying billions of dollars to Apple and other business partners to ensure its search engine would be the default on most phones and web browsers.

Google also partnered with Samsung in January to deploy multiple generative AI technology products in the South Korean firm's Galaxy S24 series of smartphones.

