LinkedIn may add gaming to its services

LinkedIn is used by millions to find jobs online. The team of the Microsoft-owned social platform is now all set to add some fun elements to the app.

ANI | Updated: 18-03-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 13:03 IST
LinkedIn may add gaming to its services
LinkedIn logo (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LinkedIn is used by millions to find jobs online. The team of the Microsoft-owned social platform is now all set to add some fun elements to the app. The platform is pondering over the idea of infusing gaming with job-searching, TechCrunch reported.

It will done by tapping into the same wave of puzzle-mania that helped simple games like Wordle find viral success and millions of players. Three early efforts are games called "Queens", "Inference" and "Crossclimb." A spokesperson for LinkedIn has confirmed that it is working on gaming, but said there is as yet no launch date.

"We're playing with adding puzzle-based games within the LinkedIn experience to unlock a bit of fun, deepen relationships, and hopefully spark the opportunity for conversations," the spokesperson said in a message to news outlet. Many other websites such as Meta's Facebook already have in-app games at their disposal to keep their users entertained. Now it is to be seen when this gaming feature will be added to LinkedIn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

