Amazon appeals $34.6 mln fine by French regulator over staff monitoring

E-commerce giant Amazon.com said on Friday it has appealed French regulator CNIL's decision to fine the company 32 million euros ($34.58 million) for setting up a system to monitor employee activity and performance. The CNIL had in January fined Amazon France Logistique, which manages Amazon's large warehouses in France, for what the regulator said was an "excessively intrusive" surveillance system.

"We strongly disagree with the CNIL's conclusions, which are factually incorrect, and we have filed an appeal before the Council of State," Amazon said in an emailed response to Reuters. The CNIL did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.9253 euros)

