60 per cent children at risk of digital addiction: Survey

New survey by Baatu Tech reveals 60% of children aged 5-16 show signs of digital addiction, prompting urgent need for intervention. Study of 1,000 parents shows heightened screen time leads to sleep issues, decreased activity, and academic struggles. Concerns raised about exposure to inappropriate content. Only 10% of parents use parental controls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2024 15:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:42 IST
  India
  • India

A new survey has revealed that about 60 per cent of children between the age of 5-16 years exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, underscoring the urgent need for effective strategies to mitigate these negative effects.

The survey, based on a sample size of 1,000 parents, is conducted by smart parent solution company Baatu Tech.

The survey aims to expose how heightened screen exposure poses various risks, including poor sleep quality, reduced physical activity, social withdrawal, and decreased academic performance.

''A staggering 60 per cent of children exhibit behaviours indicative of potential digital addiction, and an overwhelming 85 per cent of parents express difficulties in managing their children's online content consumption,'' read the survey.

The survey, emphasising on the concerning impact of excessive screen time, highlighted ''70-80 per cent'' of children are surpassing recommended limits daily.

It underscored gaming and social media as the two predominant platforms frequented by children, and raised concerns regarding potential exposure to inappropriate content and its associated implications.

''Only 10 per cent of parents currently utilise parental control features, implementing strategies to limit screen time can yield positive outcomes,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

