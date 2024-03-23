Left Menu

High Court orders temporary suspension of Telegram's services in Spain

Spain's High Court has ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram's services in the country after media companies complained it was allowing users to upload their content without permission, according to a court source. A High Court spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. Telegram is the fourth most-used messaging service in Spain, according to competition watchdog CNMC.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 23-03-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's High Court has ordered the suspension of messaging app Telegram's services in the country after media companies complained it was allowing users to upload their content without permission, according to a court source. The use of Telegram in Spain will be temporarily suspended from Monday after a request by media firms including Atresmedia , EGEDA, Mediaset and Telefonica.

Judge Santiago Pedraz agreed to block Telegram's services in Spain while the claims are investigated. It will be the responsibility of mobile phone providers to block Telegram's services, the court source said. Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A High Court spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Telegram is the fourth most-used messaging service in Spain, according to competition watchdog CNMC. It was used by nearly 19% of Spaniards surveyed by CNMC. The company says that in 2023 it had more than 700 million monthly active users worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

