Pope skips Palm Sunday homily but continues service

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 15:40 IST
Pope Francis skipped reading his homily during a Palm Sunday Mass for tens of thousands of people St. Peter's Square but continued presiding at the service. In recent weeks the 87-year-old pope has been suffering on and off from bronchitis and influenza in recent weeks and has delegated an aide to read his addresses for him but on Sunday his prepared text was not read at all.

It is very unusual for a pope to totally skip a homily at a major event such as Palm Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

