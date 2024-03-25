Left Menu

FACTBOX-Boeing's Stephanie Pope to lead commercial airplanes unit in major reshuffle

Pope was appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer in December, likely making her one of the top contenders to succeed Calhoun as CEO.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 19:03 IST
(Adds details on Boeing's CEO departure) March 25 (Reuters) -

Boeing Co CEO Dave Calhoun will step down

by year-end, the company said on Monday, and named long-time insider and current COO Stephanie Pope as head of its commercial airplanes division, replacing Stan Deal. Pope was appointed to the newly created role of chief operating officer in December, likely making her one of the top contenders to succeed Calhoun as CEO.

Here are some details about Pope and her near three-decade-long career with the U.S. planemaker. EDUCATION & CAREER

Pope joined Boeing in 1994 and rose through the ranks to take on senior-level roles at all three of the company's key businesses. Before becoming the CEO of Boeing Global Services (BGS) in April 2022, she was the finance chief of the commercial airplanes business from December 2020 to March 2022. Prior to that, she was the CFO of BGS from January 2017 to December 2020.

She has a bachelor's degree in accounting from Southwest Missouri State University and a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University. BGS' PERFORMANCE UNDER POPE

BGS was Boeing's only business to report a consistent profit in the 2023, as the company's commercial planemaking struggled with supply chain issues, while its defense businesses faced cost overruns. The business provides services such as engineering, maintenance and modifications, upgrades and conversions, as well as spare parts to Boeing's commercial and defense customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

