Nokia Bell Labs joins NATO's DIANA as accelerator and test site

NATO's Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) has selected Nokia Bell Labs in Budapest, Hungary, to be part of its innovation ecosystem as both an accelerator and test site. The latter will provide access to cutting-edge testing facilities to DIANA’s current and future cohort of companies, providing them with expert advice and access to test and try their technologies in specialized environments.

Commenting on this development, Prof. Deeph Chana, Managing Director of DIANA, said, "Part of DIANA’s strength is our unique transatlantic network of talent centres and innovation leaders working toward a common purpose. The breadth and diversity of partners in DIANA’s network will accelerate the development and deployment of ground-breaking solutions for defence, security and peace."

NATO created DIANA to support innovation in key sectors critical to the Alliance’s interests, facilitating the development of dual-use technologies - those with both civilian and military applications. The initiative strategically utilizes accelerator sites to host and incubate selected innovators, while test sites enable the prototyping and verification of their innovations.

Nokia Bell Labs in Budapest will be part of the DIANA network as a key innovation hub for dual-use technologies in areas that require advanced capabilities, including 6G, post-quantum security, knowledge management, and AI/ML-based digital twins of communication networks.

Peter Vetter, President of Bell Labs Core Research at Nokia, said, "By becoming part of the DIANA network, Nokia Bell Labs in Hungary will be able to support NATO and help maintain the technological leadership of the Alliance and its members that protect its one billion citizens. This is yet another example of Nokia’s commitment to EU innovation, the Defense community and the development of dual-use technologies."