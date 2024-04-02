Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BT's Openreach pushes Labour for easier access to flats in fibre rollout - Paddy Power owner Flutter hopes US listing will draw in retail investors

- US and UK sign landmark agreement on testing safety of AI Overview

- Telecoms Group BT has lobbied the Labour Party for a change in legislation to help speed up the rollout of high-speed broadband in blocks of flats as companies step up their engagement with the opposition ahead of the next UK general election. - Betting group Flutter wants to turn its fast-growing US customer base into shareholders, as the Paddy Power-owner prepares to switch its primary listing from London to New York.

- The US and UK have signed a landmark agreement on artificial intelligence, as the allies become the first countries to formally co-operate on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

