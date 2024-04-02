PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BT's Openreach pushes Labour for easier access to flats in fibre rollout - Paddy Power owner Flutter hopes US listing will draw in retail investors

- US and UK sign landmark agreement on testing safety of AI Overview

- Telecoms Group BT has lobbied the Labour Party for a change in legislation to help speed up the rollout of high-speed broadband in blocks of flats as companies step up their engagement with the opposition ahead of the next UK general election. - Betting group Flutter wants to turn its fast-growing US customer base into shareholders, as the Paddy Power-owner prepares to switch its primary listing from London to New York.

- The US and UK have signed a landmark agreement on artificial intelligence, as the allies become the first countries to formally co-operate on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

