PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 2
Headlines
- BT's Openreach pushes Labour for easier access to flats in fibre rollout - Paddy Power owner Flutter hopes US listing will draw in retail investors
- US and UK sign landmark agreement on testing safety of AI Overview
- Telecoms Group BT has lobbied the Labour Party for a change in legislation to help speed up the rollout of high-speed broadband in blocks of flats as companies step up their engagement with the opposition ahead of the next UK general election. - Betting group Flutter wants to turn its fast-growing US customer base into shareholders, as the Paddy Power-owner prepares to switch its primary listing from London to New York.
- The US and UK have signed a landmark agreement on artificial intelligence, as the allies become the first countries to formally co-operate on how to test and assess risks from emerging AI models. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
