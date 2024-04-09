Left Menu

Five feared drowned in biogas pit

Five feared drowned in biogas pit

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2024 23:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 23:03 IST
Five feared drowned in biogas pit
  • Country:
  • India

Five people are feared drowned after entering a biogas pit in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Wakdi village in Nevasa tehsil in the evening, an official said.

A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said.

''To rescue him, five others climbed down one after another and also got stuck inside,'' said Dhananjay Jadhav, police inspector at Nevasa police station.

A rescue team with suction pumps has reached the spot, and one person was rescued while search was on for the other five, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024