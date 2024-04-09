Five feared drowned in biogas pit

Five people are feared drowned after entering a biogas pit in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place at Wakdi village in Nevasa tehsil in the evening, an official said.

A cat fell into the pit, and one person climbed down to rescue it but got stuck in the sludge inside, he said.

''To rescue him, five others climbed down one after another and also got stuck inside,'' said Dhananjay Jadhav, police inspector at Nevasa police station.

A rescue team with suction pumps has reached the spot, and one person was rescued while search was on for the other five, he added.

