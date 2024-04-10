Payhuddle Solutions appoints seasoned IT Leader Sarangapani (Sarang) as Head of Engineering to drive innovation in payment validation technology

Bengaluru, 10th April 2024 - Payhuddle Solutions, a pioneer in payment validation technology, proudly announces the appointment of Sarang as the new Head of Engineering. With over two decades of experience and a proven track record in the IT industry, Sarang brings a wealth of expertise to lead the development of cutting-edge payment testing tools and solutions at Payhuddle.

Having held pivotal roles at esteemed companies like HP, DXC, and Entomo, Sarang has demonstrated his ability to innovate and deliver quality solutions. His appointment signals Payhuddle's commitment to advancing the field of payment validation through groundbreaking technologies and industry-leading practices.

Sarang's vision for Payhuddle aligns with the company's mission to revolutionize payment testing and ensure seamless transactions worldwide. His leadership will drive the development of intelligent, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solutions that meet the evolving needs of the global payments landscape.

Prakash Sambandam, CEO of Payhuddle, expressed confidence in Sarang's appointment, stating, ''Sarang's leadership will elevate our project management and product development to unprecedented heights. With his expertise, we are poised to deliver our clients simpler, faster, and superior payment validation solutions.'' Indranil, responsible for products and consulting at Payhuddle, emphasized Sarang's role in driving innovation, saying, ''Sarang's deep understanding of technology will enable us to build robust payment testing tools that surpass market standards. By leveraging his expertise, we empower our clients to stay ahead of regulatory requirements and easily navigate the complex payments ecosystem.'' Enthused about his new role, Sarang remarked, ''Joining Payhuddle is an exhilarating opportunity to contribute to a company dedicated to simplifying payment validation and enhancing customer satisfaction. I am committed to delivering high-quality solutions that redefine industry standards and propel Payhuddle to new heights of success.'' With Sarang at the helm of engineering, Payhuddle reaffirms its position as a leading innovator in payment validation technology, poised to deliver unparalleled value to customers worldwide.

About PayHuddle Payhuddle is a payments solutions organization that offers qualified test tools, simulators, live test analyzers, certification consulting, certification services, certification-ready kernels, test tool development, and product development for the entire payment ecosystem.

Payhuddle works on the latest implementations like SRC, QR payments, mobile payment apps, and Open APIs. Payhuddle also offers Outsourced Product Development and Resource Augmentation services.

For more information, please visit www.payhuddle.com.

