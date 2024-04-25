Nestlé India's Q4 net profit surges by 27%, reaching Rs. 934 crores
Nestle India's net profit surged 27% to Rs 934 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by higher revenue. Revenue climbed to Rs 5,267 crore, up 9% YoY. The company's shares rose 1.68% to Rs 2,544.85 on the BSE.
FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 934 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.
Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,267 crore for the period under review, as against Rs 4,830 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2022-23.
Shares of the company were trading 1.68 per cent up at Rs 2,544.85 apiece on the BSE.
