Nestlé India's Q4 net profit surges by 27%, reaching Rs. 934 crores

Nestle India's net profit surged 27% to Rs 934 crore in Q4 FY24, driven by higher revenue. Revenue climbed to Rs 5,267 crore, up 9% YoY. The company's shares rose 1.68% to Rs 2,544.85 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG major Nestle India on Thursday reported a 27 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 934 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 737 crore in the January-March quarter of 2022-23 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 5,267 crore for the period under review, as against Rs 4,830 crore in the same quarter of financial year 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.68 per cent up at Rs 2,544.85 apiece on the BSE.

