Insurance broker WTW beats profit estimates on strong demand

Insurance broker WTW's first-quarter profit beat expectations, it reported on Thursday, helped by a rebound in demand that underpinned strong growth across divisions. Revenue jumped 4% to $2.34 billion. The company repurchased $101 million worth of shares in the quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:49 IST
Insurance broker WTW's first-quarter profit beat expectations, it reported on Thursday, helped by a rebound in demand that underpinned strong growth across divisions. Wage growth and heightened expectations of a soft landing have allowed businesses to revive spending on insurance policies despite higher prices.

That has boosted brokers, whose commissions are tied to the premiums insurers charge. In addition, rising medical costs globally can also bolster demand for the advice offered by firms like Willis, which helps businesses manage healthcare insurance for employees. Revenue from WTW's health, wealth and career unit climbed 4% from last year, while risk and broking business fetched 8% more, the company said.

Its shares have gained 9.7% so far this year, outperforming rivals Marsh & McLennan and Aon, whose shares are up more than 6% each. Adjusted net income rose 11% to $341 million, or $3.29 per share, compared with expectations of $3.27 per share, according to LSEG estimate. Revenue jumped 4% to $2.34 billion.

The company repurchased $101 million worth of shares in the quarter.

