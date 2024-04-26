US unveils bolstering aid for Ukraine, including Patriot missiles
US providing Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles as part of $6 billion aid package. Missiles will replenish existing Patriot systems and complement NASAMS systems, enhancing Ukraine's air defense capabilities against Russian attacks.
The US will provide Ukraine additional Patriot missiles for its air defence systems as part of a massive USD 6 billion additional aid package, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced on Friday.
The missiles will be used to replenish previously supplied Patriot air defence systems and are part of a package that also includes more munitions for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS, and additional gear to integrate Western air defence launchers, missiles and radars into Ukraine's existing weaponry, much of which still dates back to previous Soviet-era systems.
