Left Menu

Senthilkumar Reaches Batch Open Squash Semifinals

Top seed Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, beat fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals of the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event on Friday night.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 13:44 IST
Senthilkumar Reaches Batch Open Squash Semifinals
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

National champion Velavan Senthilkumar stormed into the semifinals of the Batch Open squash tournament, defeating Jakub Solnicky of the Czech Republic in Paris. Top seed Senthilkumar, ranked 58 in the world, beat fifth-seeded Czech 11-5, 11-6, 11-2 in 37 minutes in the quarterfinals of the USD 12,000 PSA Challenger Tour event on Friday night. He will face Hong Kong's Andes Ling in the semifinals.

Elsewhere, fourth seeded Indian Akanksha Salunkhe lost to fifth seed Alina Bushma of Ukraine 7-11, 7-11, 8-11 in 29 minutes in the quarterfinals of the Expression St James Open, a USD 20,000 PSA Challenger Tour event in Springfield, US.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024