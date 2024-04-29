Dish TV Introduces Seamless TV and Streaming Experience for Delhi Customers

Direct-to-home service provider Dish TV on Monday said its existing as well as new customers in Delhi can now access TV and OTT content from popular apps without paying an additional cost. With the 'Dish TV Smart+' service, all Dish TV and D2H customers can access to content on popular OTT apps, along with their chosen TV subscription pack, through the 'Watcho' App on any screen from anywhere. ''We are giving a facility to customers whereby they can switch to different apps with the same subscription without paying anything extra,'' Dish TV India Ltd CEO Manoj Dobhal told PTI.

He said the company has already launched the new service for customers in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai while the Delhi edition is being launched on Monday.

Sharing the company's expansion plans going ahead, he said, ''We are collaborating with global giants on the technology front... We are well poised to combat all the challenges which come our way.'' Dish TV will also collaborate with top TV and mobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly integrate their services into these devices, thereby enriching the overall user experience, the company stated.

Actress Shefali Shah who unveiled Dish TV Smart+ services said, ''Whether it's a big screen, a small screen, or a streaming platform, if the story is compelling and the characters are well-written, that's where the true magic happens. I see the value in bundling services for customers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)