Left Menu

Dish TV Introduces Seamless TV and Streaming Experience for Delhi Customers

Direct-to-home service provider Dish TV on Monday said its existing as well as new customers in Delhi can now access TV and OTT content from popular apps without paying an additional cost. With the Dish TV Smart service, all Dish TV and D2H customers can access to content on popular OTT apps, along with their chosen TV subscription pack, through the Watcho App on any screen from anywhere.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 15:20 IST
Dish TV Introduces Seamless TV and Streaming Experience for Delhi Customers
  • Country:
  • India

Direct-to-home service provider Dish TV on Monday said its existing as well as new customers in Delhi can now access TV and OTT content from popular apps without paying an additional cost. With the 'Dish TV Smart+' service, all Dish TV and D2H customers can access to content on popular OTT apps, along with their chosen TV subscription pack, through the 'Watcho' App on any screen from anywhere. ''We are giving a facility to customers whereby they can switch to different apps with the same subscription without paying anything extra,'' Dish TV India Ltd CEO Manoj Dobhal told PTI.

He said the company has already launched the new service for customers in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai while the Delhi edition is being launched on Monday.

Sharing the company's expansion plans going ahead, he said, ''We are collaborating with global giants on the technology front... We are well poised to combat all the challenges which come our way.'' Dish TV will also collaborate with top TV and mobile original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to seamlessly integrate their services into these devices, thereby enriching the overall user experience, the company stated.

Actress Shefali Shah who unveiled Dish TV Smart+ services said, ''Whether it's a big screen, a small screen, or a streaming platform, if the story is compelling and the characters are well-written, that's where the true magic happens. I see the value in bundling services for customers.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024