Left Menu

du Telecom Selects STL as Strategic Fibre Partner to Enhance Network Infrastructure

STLNSE STLTECH, a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company EITC, one of the top telecom companies in the UAE.This partnership for advanced optical fibre cables demonstrates dus commitment to the fast expansion of fibre-dense mobile and FTTH networks across the UAE, to deliver an exceptional customer experience, which has been a hallmark of the company.This announcement by STL comes on the heels of STL signing a new 5-year contract for its optical fibre cables with du Telecom.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:02 IST
du Telecom Selects STL as Strategic Fibre Partner to Enhance Network Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

STL(NSE: STLTECH), a leading optical and digital solutions company, today announced a strategic partnership with du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), one of the top telecom companies in the UAE.

This partnership for advanced optical fibre cables demonstrates du's commitment to the fast expansion of fibre-dense mobile and FTTH networks across the UAE, to deliver an exceptional customer experience, which has been a hallmark of the company.

This announcement by STL comes on the heels of STL signing a new 5-year contract for its optical fibre cables with du Telecom. As a part of this contract, STL, a Zero Waste to Landfill manufacturer, will provide its advanced optical cable designs with bend-resistant fibre to deliver better network performance, especially in FTTH networks. With an impeccable record on quality, STL's products have enabled du to deploy networks faster and with reduced CapEx and OpEx.

Dr. Seld on Benjamin, Sales and Application Engineering Head, MEA & APAC, STL, said, ''With our strong global optical expertise, we are committed to supporting du in its journey to provide a superlative customer experience. Our product design capability and fast delivery have been a meaningful enabler for our customers. I am confident that this value-creating partnership will help accelerate digital transformation in the UAE.'' STL is passionate about contributing to its customer's vision. Its regional centre of excellence in Dubai, on-ground technology teams and its commitment to shorter lead times have blended with du's ambition to expand fibre-rich networks in the region.

Hasan Alshemeili, Head of Network Technology Planning at du, said: ''As a leading national player, we are deeply committed to the digital transformation in the region. Optical Fibre's role in delivering an exceptional customer experience has been established beyond doubt. Through our partnership with STL, we can unlock the potential of the latest optical fibre technologies and enhance networks' speed, reliability and quality.'' Ala' El-Hakawati, Key Account Manager at STL, commented: ''STL has been a preferred partner for du Telecom for the past 12 years, and this milestone signifies a continuity of the customer's confidence in STL's optical solutions. Du's vision of enhancing life anytime, anywhere and STL's purpose of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world are closely aligned and have been the driving force behind this partnership.'' About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd: STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn| YouTube For more information, contact: Media Relations Soumi Das soumi.das1@stl.tech Agency Contact Ishita Kaushik ishita.kaushik@2020msl.com Investor Relations Chetan Wani chetan.wani@stl.tech Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024