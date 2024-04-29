Russian missile hits civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa, local official says
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:43 IST
A Russian missile attack injured at least eight people and damaged residential buildings and civilian infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa on Monday evening, a local official said.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced a harder-to-intercept ballistic missile threat ahead of the strike. Local online chats reported fires at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
