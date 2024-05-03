Left Menu

European shares climb on bank earnings cheer, tech boost

Societe Generale jumped 5.5% following a lower-than-expected fall in first-quarter net income, while Credit Agricole SA climbed 3.7% after a forecast-beating 55% jump in first-quarter net profit. France's benchmark index was up 0.2%. The technology sector was the top gainer, up 0.9%, boosted by Apple beating modest expectations for second-quarter results and forecast, and unveiling a record share buyback program.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 12:48 IST
European shares opened higher on Friday, as investors cheered a handful of strong earnings from French banks including Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, while the technology sector got a boost from Apple's strong results and a record share buyback.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0712 GMT, but was set for a weekly decline, with the banks index emerging as one of the top sectoral gainers. Societe Generale jumped 5.5% following a lower-than-expected fall in first-quarter net income, while Credit Agricole SA climbed 3.7% after a forecast-beating 55% jump in first-quarter net profit. France's benchmark index was up 0.2%.

The technology sector was the top gainer, up 0.9%, boosted by Apple beating modest expectations for second-quarter results and forecast, and unveiling a record share buyback program. Glencore fell 1.8% after Reuters reported the commodities group is studying an approach for Anglo American , a development that could spark a bidding war for the mining company, sending its shares up 2.7%.

