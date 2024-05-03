Left Menu

US STOCKS-Futures rise on Apple, Amgen boost; jobs data on tap

The Labor Department's report is expected to show U.S. job growth probably slowed to a still-solid clip in April, with wages maintaining their steady rise. "Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably achieved what he set out to do, which is to beat the hawkish and dovish drums simultaneously," Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at forex broker XM, said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-05-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 15:36 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise on Apple, Amgen boost; jobs data on tap

U.S. stock index futures gained on Friday, lifted by upbeat corporate updates from Apple and Amgen, while traders braced for a key jobs report for a clearer outlook on the labor market and the interest rate path.

Apple jumped 5.8%, outpacing other megacap stocks in premarket trading after the iPhone maker unveiled a record $110 billion share buyback program and beat modest expectations for quarterly results and forecast. Amgen climbed 13.5% as the biotechnology firm said it was very encouraged after completing an interim analysis of its mid-stage study of experimental weight-loss drug MariTide and as it reported first-quarter earnings.

Sentiment also remained upbeat as investors weighed the U.S. Federal Reserve's more dovish-than-expected interest rate guidance in its latest policy meeting, causing U.S. stocks to rally on Thursday. However, losses on the back of stronger economic data such as labor costs and some dour earnings from chipmakers in the week have set all the three main stock indexes up for weekly losses.

Focus will now shift to the key nonfarm payrolls report for April due at 8:30 a.m. ET, for a clearer picture of labor demand in the U.S. economy and its impact on the monetary policy trajectory. The Labor Department's report is expected to show U.S. job growth probably slowed to a still-solid clip in April, with wages maintaining their steady rise.

"Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably achieved what he set out to do, which is to beat the hawkish and dovish drums simultaneously," Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at forex broker XM, said. "The April jobs report will be crucial in underscoring the Fed's dovish narrative ... whether the labor market can continue to churn out new jobs at a staggering pace without fuelling a wage-price spiral is highly questionable."

Money markets see a 61.9% chance of the first interest rate cut being delivered in September, while pricing in a greater 73.8% chance for November, according to CME FedWatch tool. At 05:25 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 266 points, or 0.69%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 14.25 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 98.25 points, or 0.56%.

Block rose 7.1% after the Jack Dorsey-led payments fintech firm lifted its full-year adjusted core earnings forecast and revealed plans to add more bitcoins to its balance sheet. Expedia fell 10.3% after the online travel agency cut its full-year revenue growth forecast as gross bookings were hit by a drag in its vacation rental platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for Steel and Aluminum Buyers

Bizongo Expands into Rajasthan, Simplifying Financing and Procurement for St...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu virus; Pfizer lifts profit forecast as CEO sees reason for optimism in 2024 and more

Health News Roundup: USDA says ground beef tests negative for H5N1 bird flu ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broadcaster's restructuring; Soccer-US defender Dest to undergo ACL surgery, miss Copa America and more

Sports News Roundup: Comcast pulls Bally Sports channels, imperiling US broa...

 Global
4
Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Project

Avaada Energy Secures Massive Rs 1,190 Crore Loan from SBI to Fuel Solar Pro...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024